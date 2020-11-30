Turkey, Russia discuss details of Monitoring Center on Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The dialogue with the Russian Federation on the technical aspects of the Monitoring Center on Karabakh continues in accordance with the schedule, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.
Akar recalled that following the trilateral statements on Karabakh, a memorandum was signed between the heads of the defense departments of Turkey and the Russian Federation on the establishment of a Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan.
