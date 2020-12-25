China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

The export of leather goods from Turkey to China dropped by 24.40 percent In from January through October 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $12.3 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In October 2020, Turkey’s export of leather goods to China plunged by 54.49 percent compared to October 2019 and totaled $963,000, said the ministry.

The export of leather products from Turkey to global markets decreased by 21.5 percent from January through October 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1.11 billion.

At the same time, Turkey’s exports of leather products account for 0.8 percent of the country's total exports.

In October 2020, Turkey exported $131.1 million worth of leather goods to international markets, which is 11.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

The export of leather products from Turkey in October 2020 accounted for 0.8 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from October 2019 through October 2020), Turkey exported leather goods worth $1.35 billion.