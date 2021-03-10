Presidents of Turkey, Russia attending ceremony for laying of Akkuyu NPP 3rd reactor foundation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The ceremony for the third reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is taking place in the Turkish Mersin province, Trend reports on Mar.10.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are taking part in the ceremony via videoconference.

The installed capacity of the NPP will be 5,000 MW.

Speaking at the ceremony, Putin announced that the nuclear power plant will be commissioned in 2023.