Israel hits Turkish TV office in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes targeted Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT’s office in Gaza, a TRT Arabi official said in a statement early Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
“TRT Arabi’s Gaza office was targeted by Israel,” Oğuz Eser, the input manager at the office said.
Airstrikes by Israeli warplanes were streamed live as the TV channel was broadcasting.
