Turkey's export of electrical goods to Uzbekistan surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

The value of electrical goods export from Turkey to Uzbekistan grew 2.5 times in the first eight months of 2021, and amounted to $100.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2021, Turkey exported electrical goods worth over $14.7 million to Uzbekistan, which is 2.9 times more compared to August 2020, the ministry said.

Turkey’s value of the export of electrical goods increased by 38.9 percent from January through August 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $9.07 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $1.2 billion in August 2021, which is 42.3 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

The export of Turkish electrical goods amounted to nearly $13.6 billion during the last 12 months (from August 2020 to August 2021).