Trump ally detained at Boston airport

31 March 2018 03:54 (UTC+04:00)

A professor and author who once presented himself as a possible Trump administration ambassador to the European Union was detained and questioned by the FBI at Boston Logan airport and served a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Ted Malloch said in an emailed statement to NBC News that he was flying from his home in the U.K. via Boston to Cleveland, Ohio to celebrate Easter when he was stopped Wednesday, an incident first reported by the Guardian.

NBC News has independently confirmed that Malloch was detained and questioned at the airport, but not the details of the encounter.

According to Malloch, when he exited his flight from London he was taken aside by a TSA official and an FBI agent, and separated from his wife.

Malloch said two FBI agents then told him he was being detained to answer questions related to the special counsel's investigation.

