Wisconsin governor certifies Biden’s win in battleground state

Governor of US battleground state of Wisconsin Tony Evers on Monday certified the US presidential election results, confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Evers wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, Ann Jacobs, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, signed off on the results of the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties. So, Biden will get 10 electoral votes.