Tesla must recall 12,300 Model X cars over faulty moulding
Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany’s motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.
Latest
“Azercell Telecom” awards students successfully performed in International Informatics Olympiads in 2020 (PHOTO)
President Aliyev says Azerbaijan's liberated lands have great potential for solar, wind energy production
Azerbaijan becomes reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of Caspian Sea - president