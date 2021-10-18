Former U.S. president Clinton released from hospital

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was released Sunday from a Southern California hospital where he had been treated multiple days for a non-coronavirus-related infection, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," said Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, Irvine, who had been overseeing the team of doctors treating Clinton, in a statement shared by the former president's spokesperson Angel Urena on Twitter.

"On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Amin added.

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday evening to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange County for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, according to his aide.

The former U.S. president was in Southern California for a private reception and dinner for the nonprofit Clinton Foundation. After meeting with friends in Orange County on Tuesday, he reported feeling fatigued, an aide to the former U.S. president was quoted as saying by The Los Angeles Times.

Clinton is flying to New York with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and his daughter, Chelsea, reported the newspaper.

Clinton, a member of the Democratic Party, served as the 42nd U.S. president from 1993 to 2001.