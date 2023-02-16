Stellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 340,000 diesel Ram pickup trucks to replace an electrical connector after reports of six fires, and recommends parking the vehicles outside until repairs are made, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company's U.S. unit FCA US discovered that a part on some trucks may overheat and in rare instances may pose a fire risk. The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall covers 340,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 3500/4500/5500 cab chassis trucks from model years 2021-2023 with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines. Just over 306,000 of the vehicles are in the United States. Nearly 22,000 of the rest are in Canada and almost 13,000 outside of North America.