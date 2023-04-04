Trump arrives in New York to surrender to charges

Donald Trump arrived Monday in New York where he will surrender to unprecedented criminal charges, taking America into uncharted and potentially volatile territory as he seeks to regain the presidency, Trend reports citing ENCA.

The 76-year-old Republican, the first US president ever to be criminally indicted, will be formally charged Tuesday over hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign.

Trump touched down at LaGuardia Airport after a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Florida, on board a private Boeing 757 emblazoned with his name on the fuselage -- a historic journey given wall-to-wall live coverage on US television.

Trump was due to head to Trump Tower, where he was to spend the night before heading Tuesday afternoon to the Manhattan courthouse where he will try to use his appearance before a judge to rouse support for his 2024 White House bid.

"THEY'RE NOT COMING AFTER ME, THEY'RE COMING AFTER YOU -- I'M JUST STANDING IN THEIR WAY!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, one of a dozen posts he made en route from his Florida mansion to New York.

Police in the city were on high alert with security cordons and Secret Service agents outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and the court in Lower Manhattan.

Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump's historic arraignment will be "arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," the mayor told a press conference, adding that there were no specific, credible threats.

As part of his arraignment, Trump will undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted and photographed, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era.