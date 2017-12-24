Azerbaijan promotes world peace and security - ISESCO Director General

24 December 2017 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Azerbaijan holds a prominent position among the countries of the region, said Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Altwaijri told Trend that Azerbaijan, with its wise leadership, has made important achievements in various fields.

"The country has reached a degree of progress, prosperity and stability, making it one of the first countries to embark on a highly rewarding large-scale renewal process that has significantly boosted prosperity and well-being of the Azerbaijani people," he said.

Today, Azerbaijan is a developing country that evolves at a rapid pace in all fields, driven by its political, economic and social choices, meeting the needs of its people and achieving appropriate standards of comprehensive sustainable development, Altwaijri noted.

Altwaijri stressed that Azerbaijan represents a unique model of tolerance and harmony among the various segments of society.

"This country, whose people’s harmony, coexistence and acceptance of the other regardless of race and religion, is proverbial around the world, has become emblematic of a united, cohesive and interactive society in the different fields of socio-economic development," said Altwaijri.

Altwaijri said that Azerbaijan is engaged in supporting the efforts of the international community to promote world peace and security

"Azerbaijan, being committed to the Charter of the United Nations, is engaged in supporting the efforts of the international community to promote world peace and security. The country plays an active role in joint Islamic action in the Islamic world and beyond, especially within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), since its accession to it following its independence, and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) since the Sixth Islamic Summit Conference, held in Dakar in December 1991, which marked the country’s admission into ISESCO," he said.

