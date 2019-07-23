AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 23.

The new edition includes articles: SOCAR reveals volume of oil, gas production; Young athletes from 48 European countries gather in Baku; Uzauto Motors to expand activity in local market; National movies awarded in Italy, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news