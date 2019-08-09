UNEC achieves another success in international ranking

9 August 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

UNEC has been the leader in Azerbaijan in the ranking announced by UniRank ranking agency in August. Also UNEC has ranked 192nd in the ranking of “Top 200 Universities of Asia” made by the ranking agency.

UNEC which ranked 788 th in the world ranking of UniRank rating agency, has passed ahead of Ataturk University of Turkey, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology of China and Chung-Ang University of Korea and many Asian and European universities.

About uniRank: Ranking is made on the algorithm based on 5 independent web measurements obtained from 4 web sources. Moz Domain Authority, Alexa Global Rank, SimilarWeb Global Rank, Majestic Referring Domain, Majestic Trust Flow are taken as the components of uniRank.

