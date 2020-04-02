Donation opportunity from AtaBank to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC, which has always attached great importance to corporate social responsibility, fully supports the measures taken by the state against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and for reducing its negative impact.

In this connection AtaBank has made a donation of 100,000 manat to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus which was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020.

The Bank’s decision to support this struggle is a clear example of solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.