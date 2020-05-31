MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

During a difficult period, when the world has faced the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its ability to cope with an invisible “enemy” on its own, while a number of developed countries have turned to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other international organizations for help, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

“In our independent republic, which has once again demonstrated its economic and social strength, as a result of the far-sighted and timely decisions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, all necessary measures have been taken to protect the security and social welfare of its citizens,” the MP added.

“That is why Azerbaijan is an example of a successful country fighting the coronavirus,” Hamzayev added.

The MP said that when the whole world, including Azerbaijan, was fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Amnesty International, which is only a tool in the hands of some foreign circles, became "more active."

“This time, the organization, which serves its political interests with its biased views, published a report in which the measures taken by officials in many countries of the former USSR and Central Asia against the spread of coronavirus infection are named "repressive and violent",” Hamzayev added.

Amnesty International's Central Asia Researcher Heather McGill has previously said that that governments of Azerbaijan and Russia held accountable social network users, journalists and health workers for the shortcomings in their work and the distribution of COVID-19

“The views of the organization, which has always been biased against Azerbaijan and put forward absurd ideas on the eve of prestigious events of international significance, sound ridiculous,” the MP added. “Although the report of such a serious organization as the World Health Organization on the fight against coronavirus, states that Azerbaijan has achieved very successful results in the fight against coronavirus, both in terms of security and protection of citizens, reports of an organization trying to mix public opinion with false and biased position are not taken seriously.”

“The course of events also shows that Amnesty International and other pro-Armenian organizations are very concerned about every success of our country,” Hamzayev said. “By making such biased statements prepared upon the orders of the radical opposition and the Armenian lobby, they deliberately try to overshadow the work and achievements of Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus."