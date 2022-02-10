Turkish Ziraat Bank opens another branch in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The official opening ceremony of a new branch of the Turkish Ziraat Bank in Azerbaijan took place on Feb. 10, Trend reports.
Currently, Ziraat Bank has six branches in Azerbaijan, four of which are located in Baku, one - in Ganja, and the other one is in Sumgayit.
