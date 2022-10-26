Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 26 October 2022 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani ambassador talks investments to Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan has invested $2.6 billion in Switzerland as of October 26, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said during a press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

He noted that gold is mainly exported, but oil supplies have also recently begun.

"Europe is Azerbaijan's main direction of energy exports, including through common development priorities. The country is one of the main gas suppliers to Europe, and plans to double supplies over the next five years," Iskandarov said.

