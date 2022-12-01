SOCAR and Turkmen oil and gas companies discuss issues of expanding co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern Batyr Amanov and the Chairman of the Turkmen Turkmennebit State Concern Guvanch Agajanov on November 29, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the SOCAR press service

It was stressed at the meeting that mutually beneficial relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing in various fields, including in the energy sector.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and Turkmengas and Turkmennebit State Concerns, and it was also noted that operations between the parties are successfully carried out in the field of refining, trade, transportation of crude oil and in other areas.

Furthermore, the parties discussed current and future opportunities, as well as exchanged views on various issues of joint cooperation.