EBRD recognized Bank Respublika as "Most active issuing bank in Azerbaijan"! (PHOTO)

Bank Respublika was recognized as the "Most Active Issuing Bank in Azerbaijan" for 2022 within the Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The award was presented at a gala ceremony held during the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on May 16, 2023 in Samarkand.

This award testifies to the annually increasing efficiency of cooperation between the EBRD and Bank Respublika in the field of trade finance. This once again confirms that the Bank Respublika is successfully implementing its mission to support entrepreneurship in the country, an important part of which is the financing of foreign trade operations.

It should be noted that more than 2 thousand guests from 73 states, including representatives of foreign governments, heads of transnational corporations, heads of international financial institutions and banks, take part in the event.

Bank Respublika was established in 1992 and is one of the five leading banks in Azerbaijan. The bank's shareholders include Germany's largest financial institution - Sparkassen International Development Trust (a member of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe financial group). The bank has one of the highest international ratings in the banking sector of Azerbaijan - a rating of "B3" with a "Positive" outlook from Moody's.