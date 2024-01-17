Electronic credit-guarantee system to be launched in Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Electronic credit-guarantee system is expected to become available to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan in February 2024, the fund's Chairman of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev told Trend.

Khaliyev answered Trend's question during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

"Everything is ready to go from the technical point of view. Currently, we are preparing the relevant papers. We expect the system to be launched in February this year," he noted.

