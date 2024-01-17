Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Electronic credit-guarantee system to be launched in Azerbaijan soon

Economy Materials 17 January 2024 12:03 (UTC +04:00)
Electronic credit-guarantee system to be launched in Azerbaijan soon

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Electronic credit-guarantee system is expected to become available to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan in February 2024, the fund's Chairman of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev told Trend.

Khaliyev answered Trend's question during the press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.

"Everything is ready to go from the technical point of view. Currently, we are preparing the relevant papers. We expect the system to be launched in February this year," he noted.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more