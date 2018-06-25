Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian State Duma chairman (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on June 24, 19:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by chairman of the State Duma (lower house) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of Vyacheslav Volodin to Azerbaijan will be successful and fruitful and will contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the countries. Recalling with satisfaction his recent meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Russian Federation, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the meetings between the heads of state of the two countries are held regularly and underlined the importance of these contacts from the point of view of developing ties between the countries in all directions.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the bilateral relations of the countries cover broad spheres, there are strong political ties, good dynamics is observed in the economy, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

President Ilham Aliyev said that interparliamentary cooperation is also of great importance in the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. He noted that the countries successfully cooperate as part of international organizations and always mutually support each other at the international level.

All this is a good indicator of ties based on trust between the countries, he added.

President Aliyev once again expressed confidence that the visit of Vyacheslav Volodin will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Volodin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on convincing victory in the presidential election and noted that in this election people demonstrated support for the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, including foreign policy. Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that the relations between the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan are based on the ties of strategic partnership and are at a very high level. He noted that the policy implemented by the heads of state plays a special role in this matter.

Touching upon the issue of interparliamentary cooperation, Volodin noted that the successful development of ties in this sphere also serves to further rapprochement of peoples. Volodin noted with satisfaction the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and said that a 30 percent increase in trade turnover is a very good indicator of this.

Noting also the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism, he said that last year more than 850,000 tourists arrived from Russia to Azerbaijan, and this figure grew 18 percent.

He added that this figure has already exceeded the indicators of many countries traditional for Russian tourists.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the countries.

