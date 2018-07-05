FMA: Deployment of Armenia's troops on occupied territories - military adventure

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The information on the deployment of internal troops of Armenia on the occupied Azerbaijani territories has been published in the Armenian media with reference to the government's relevant decision, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that, this measure taken by the new Armenian government is a "military adventure" and contributes to aggravation of the situation.

"Most of the personnel and military machinery of the Armenian armed forces are concentrated in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in violation of international law. The stationing of internal troops on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is an obvious indicator of the deplorable situation in the Armenian army and serious problems in the recruitment of its personnel," Hajiyev said.

At the same time, the populist leadership of Armenia, having faced with serious difficulties in solving the country's social and economic problems, is trying to manipulate public opinion and maintain its rating by escalating tensions and through military rhetoric, Hajiyev said.

"Instead of withdrawing its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia is deploying internal troops on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which once again openly demonstrates that official Yerevan is not interested in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations," the MFA spokesman said.

Hajiyev noted that, the responsibility for the situation lies entirely on Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news