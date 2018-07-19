President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ (PHOTO)

19 July 2018 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ Jean-Louis Chaussade in Paris.

SUEZ`s participation in several water purification projects in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit was highlighted during the meeting. Pointing to the increasing number of the Azerbaijani population, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of these projects, particularly their strategic significance.

The sides reviewed specific proposals in this regard and exchanged views over future cooperation.

