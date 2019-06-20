David Hale: U.S. highly appreciates support of Azerbaijan to operations in Afghanistan

20 June 2019 04:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

A meeting between the foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale took place in Washington, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting the sides discussed many issues on the political agenda of bilateral cooperation. They exchanged views on key aspects of Azerbaijan-US relations, priority areas for development of cooperation, and recent dynamics of cooperation.

Touching on the situation in the region, two state officials discussed the current state of the negotiation process on the resolution of the protracted Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the necessary steps to be taken in order to further the process. Both sides expressed their support to the negotiation process held within the OSCE Minsk Group.

The support of Azerbaijan to the operations in Afghanistan was highly appreciated by the US side and in this context the strategic importance of our country was emphasized by the Under Secretary of State.

The sides also discussed the regional energy and transport projects realized by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the other regional issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE MG Co-Chairs start meeting in Washington
Politics 04:38
U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department
US 03:41
New U.S. deployment includes more Patriot missile defenses
US 03:03
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09
Russian non-banking credit group facing secondary sanctions from US Treasury over N Korea
US 19 June 23:49
Latest
Police seize over 100 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey
Turkey 05:11
Elmar Mammadyarov and OSCE MG Co-Chairs start meeting in Washington
Politics 04:38
Yemen's Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi's Jizan province
Arab World 04:18
U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department
US 03:41
New U.S. deployment includes more Patriot missile defenses
US 03:03
World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about 1 bln years — official
World 02:26
Mammadyarov meets with Philip Reeker (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Hungarians make 5.53 mln foreign trips in Q1, up 15 pct
Europe 01:45
Mexican Senate ratifies US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Other News 01:09