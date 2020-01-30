Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens

30 January 2020 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

At Azerbaijan's request, Azerbaijanis living in China will be evacuated along with Turkish citizens, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that 35 Turkish citizens will be evacuated from China because of the coronavirus outbreak in this country.

"The [Turkish] state plans to send a plane for them. According to our information, 6 or 7 Azerbaijani citizens living there will be evacuated along with Turkish citizens. After that, all necessary measures will be taken," Ozoral said.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Infection has already been reported in South Korea, Japan, the US, Thailand, the UAE and other countries. Similar facts have also been recorded in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

