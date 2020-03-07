President Ilham Aliyev: First of all, Azerbaijani investors should invest in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

First of all, Azerbaijani investors should invest in Azerbaijan to make things better here, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the staff of the Aghstafa Agro-Industrial Complex.

President Aliyev pointed out that the state treats entrepreneurs with care and support.

“The state provided financial support for the creation of this agricultural estate, but investors have invested much more. However, by providing support, the state also provides political support. From now on, the development of entrepreneurship will become the main condition for the development of the country because the key infrastructure projects implemented by the state are close to completion. Therefore, improving the business environment, developing entrepreneurship and creating jobs – all these are integral parts of our state policy. Investors, for their part, set an example for other entrepreneurs by creating such wonderful enterprises, as if saying to them – invest,” said the head of state.

“Our population is increasing. In the future, we must provide jobs for the population, which increases by 100,000 people annually. Therefore, economic development and investments should be ahead of demographic development. This is the main goal. Of course, those who have jobs should receive high salaries and their working conditions must be good. I have already said that there is an 8-hour working day and no-one should work more than that. At the same time, all employees must receive a formal salary,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that shadow economy should not be allowed.

“Unofficial employment must not be allowed. There are no and can’t be such facts at enterprises such as yours because you have an international approach, and I want all Azerbaijani enterprises to work on the basis of such principles. I have already spoken about this several times, but I want to tell employees again. Especially if we consider that the healthcare system in this region will be moving to compulsory health insurance in April, people should work officially to receive free medical services. Therefore, one of the methods to combat unofficial employment will be compulsory health insurance. Of course, if someone works unofficially, they will lose their pension in the future. In other words, the creation and development of such wonderful enterprises makes me very happy. In particular, I see a consistent policy on the example of this agricultural estate. Because sometimes an enterprise is built – I even participated in the opening of some of them – but after a while it is shut down. It means that the work process wasn’t built correctly. Your enterprise is not only operational. In the eight years I have been coming here, I see development and renewal. I see that people are looked after well here. These conditions have been created with great taste. There is a market and a café. Everything is done for the people, so that the people of Azerbaijan live better and more comfortably,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state said that the Azerbaijani state has sufficient will and ability to ensure this, and the work done in Aghstafa district is a clear confirmation of this.

“I congratulate you once again and wish you continued success. I enquired and was informed that the third stage is the last one. But you have other plans too, and I hope that during the next meeting here you will report on new projects. Thank you!” added the president.