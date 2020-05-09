Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9 – 75th anniversary of victory over fascism.

Years of the World War II were the most difficult in the 20th century for all the mankind.

During the war, Azerbaijanis showed courage and heroism on the front line as well as on the home front. A battalion of 87 jet fighters and 1,224 self-defense groups were created in the country in a very short period of time. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front between 1941 and 1945.

About 130 Azerbaijanis were named Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor. As many as 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were awarded various USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice the Hero of the Soviet Union, other heroes of the Soviet Union as Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyadov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov and many others brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijan's economy was re-oriented to fit the needs of the front. Despite all the difficulties, Azerbaijani oilmen worked hard to supply the front line and the industry with fuel.

During the war years, a new aviation fuel producing technology was created under supervision of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev.

With the hard work of the Azerbaijani oil workers, the oil production in Azerbaijan reached its peak in 1941 when 23.5 million tons of oil was produced, making up 71.4 percent of all the oil produced in the USSR. In total, the Azerbaijani oil workers gave the country 75 million tons of oil and 22 million tons of fuel during the years of war. Baku's oil was one of the main factors in gaining victory in the war. It should be noted that four of each five planes, tanks and cars ran on fuel from Baku.

After Azerbaijan gained independence, the participants of the WWII were not deprived of state care and attention. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs orders every year to provide them with financial assistance.