Top official: Armenia hides most of its COVID-related figures (UPDATE)

The Armenian authorities hide most of the country's coronavirus figures, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.

“The Armenian authorities give false information related to the country's coronavirus figures,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added.

Hajiyev emphasized that Armenia asks other countries for help and at the same time opposes the Azerbaijani president’s global initiative to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly.

"This again exposed Armenia’s true essence,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “All countries show solidarity regarding battle with COVID-19. All countries stress great importance and relevance of this initiative. However, Armenia, opposing this initiative, demonstrated its true nature."