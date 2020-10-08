Armenia - racist country, representatives of no other nationality can live there, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

There are representatives of many nationalities living in Azerbaijan, they live like one family, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to CNN-Türk television, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is known as a multicultural country worldwide. This is acknowledged by the United Nations, as well as other international organizations operating in the humanitarian field. Azerbaijan is the land of tolerance, ethnic and religious tolerance. Thousands of Armenians live in our country today and they are our citizens. They also live normally, like all other nationalities. Of course, I am sure that after the end of this war and conflict, the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today will live with us,” the head of state said.

“Representatives of other nationalities do not live in Armenia. Armenia is one of a handful of countries in the world where 99 percent of the population is Armenian. All other nationalities were expelled from there. First of all, the Azerbaijanis were expelled, then the rest. Armenia is a mono-ethnic state, and this once again proves that it is a racist country. Representatives of no other nationality can live there. They are either unable to withstand the torment and leave or they are expelled by force,” the Azerbaijani president said.