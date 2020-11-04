Pashinyan doesn’t want the war to stop - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

He [Pashinyan] must say that he will pull back the troops from the remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts. But he doesn’t make this statement. So it shows that he doesn’t want the war to stop, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

Commenting on “With Italy, you have a special partnership, you are our first provider of oil and gas. Are you afraid that if the war gets bloodier and bloodier that partnership could be affected or not?” the head of state said: “I don’t think so. First, I think that the sooner the war stops the better. And we made such a suggestion. And our proposal was very constructive. I said many times during this more than one month, I can repeat once again. We are ready to stop today. If the Armenian prime minister makes a commitment that they will liberate the remaining part of the territories. He has not made this commitment so far. When asked about compromises, he always talks about self-determination. But self-determination is not the compromise they have to do. Their compromise must be the liberation of all occupied territories with respect to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and the basic principles. Because basic principles say that five regions and then two. So, four are already done by us unilaterally. Therefore, he must say that he will pull back the troops from the remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar, and Lachin districts. But he doesn’t make this statement. So it shows that he doesn’t want the war to stop. We are ready. This is the first. Second, I don’t think that it will create any complications with respect to our relations with our partners. With Italy, we have special relations. We have signed a document which is called a Strategic Partnership document. And just before the pandemic I paid an official visit to Italy which was very successful and with very big plans I returned back home. I am sure we will implement those plans though the pandemic interfered a little bit. But it is mainly non-related to the energy sector. On the energy track, we did I think all what we planned today. I think Italy for us is a major trading partner, because of oil supplies. And also soon we will celebrate the inauguration of TAP. Thus, the Southern Gas Corridor will be completed. Plus, many Italian companies work in Azerbaijan successfully for many years. We are planning to invite more Italian companies as contractors. By the way, they have completed such important projects as petrochemicals here, and together with President Mattarella, we have been at the opening ceremony. Therefore, I am sure that this conflict will influence our relations neither with Italy nor with any other country. So, I am sure about that.”