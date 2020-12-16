Ministry of Emergency Situations units start to work in Azerbaijani liberated territories

Politics 16 December 2020 12:08 (UTC+04:00)
Ministry of Emergency Situations units start to work in Azerbaijani liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Fire Control Services of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations began to function in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the ministry’s head Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports on Dec.16.

According to Heydarov, by instructions of the country’s president, in order to ensure the safety of the population and eliminate the existing problems, the ministry expanded the scope of activities and began to organize the appropriate structures in the liberated territories.

"Divisions of the State Fire Service under the ministry are already functioning in the cities of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Shusha, Kalbajar, and the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district. All the divisions are supplied with appropriate techniques and equipment to carry out a high-level service," he noted.

"Besides, in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, and Khojavend districts, the corresponding divisions of the Karabakh regional state fire control department of the State Fire Control Service began to work," added the official.

The territories had been liberated during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan continues digitalization of economy
Turkmenistan continues digitalization of economy
Azerbaijan's Data Center, CBA eye to create united platform for recognizing e-signatures
Azerbaijan's Data Center, CBA eye to create united platform for recognizing e-signatures
AzEduNet talks cybersecurity measures in Azerbaijani educational institutions
AzEduNet talks cybersecurity measures in Azerbaijani educational institutions
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan reports increase in prices of imported goods Business 12:49
Ambassador of Mexico meets with Azerbaijani Ombudsman Society 12:48
Determination of COVID-19 origin will take time - WHO Office in Azerbaijan Society 12:47
COVID-19-related situation to be very difficult over upcoming three months - WHO Society 12:46
Steering Committee for implementation of Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework held in Turkmenistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 12:44
Uzbekistan, Japan consider construction of multifunctional hospital at JICA expense Business 12:38
Enterprises in Iran's Ardabil Province to be transformed into export-oriented enterprises Business 12:37
Next Energy Charter Conference to be chaired by Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:33
WHO expert to arrive in Azerbaijan to help prepare COVID-19 vaccination plan Society 12:28
Number of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan grew ten-fold since mid-October, says WHO Society 12:23
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations takes Sugovushan reservoir under protection Politics 12:16
Increase of oil extraction - right of Iran – Iranian minister Oil&Gas 12:13
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 200 mb mark Oil&Gas 12:10
Ministry of Emergency Situations units start to work in Azerbaijani liberated territories Politics 12:08
Russian Bank, Jizzakh Petroleum agreed to increase oil production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:05
Coronavirus impacted provision of basic medical services in hospitals - WHO Society 11:56
Uzbekistan’s manufacturer of window systems expands production base Uzbekistan 11:49
Azerbaijan shows liberated Shikhaliaghaly village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 11:48
Gas processing continues in Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:45
Assessment of damages to Azerbajani houses inflicted by Armenian side accelerated - MES Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan establishes State Standardization Fund Economy 11:37
COVID-19 forces Georgia to step up development of eHealth solutions Business 11:36
Oil demand to recover nearly two-thirds of amount lost in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijan's net financial liabilities in 9M2020 plunge Finance 11:33
Turkmenistan continues digitalization of economy ICT 11:31
Azerbaijan's import of non-oil products declines Business 11:24
Kazakhstan's revenues from pipelines transport drop year-on-year Oil&Gas 11:22
Changes made in state policy on poverty reduction in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:17
North-South corridor crucial for transit relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, says ex-Iranian ambassador Transport 11:13
Kazakhstan increases locally-made goods export to UK Business 11:05
Uzbekistan reveals number of chemical products sales via Electronic Cooperation Portal Uzbekistan 11:05
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Romania exceed 85 M euros Oil&Gas 11:04
Khazar Consortium to buy antifreeze via tender in Turkmenistan Tenders 11:04
Portugal’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan since early 2020 Oil&Gas 10:56
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company reveals revenues from gas sales Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 10:56
Azerbaijan's Data Center, CBA eye to create united platform for recognizing e-signatures ICT 10:54
Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan soars Oil&Gas 10:45
Iran’s SPGC declares its production capacity Oil&Gas 10:43
Oil prices ease on surprise build in U.S. inventory, demand worries Oil&Gas 10:37
Iran reveals data on trade turnover with three West Asian countries Business 10:34
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10:32
USAID supporting Georgia to build modern, globally-integrated capital market Business 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16 Finance 10:23
AzEduNet talks cybersecurity measures in Azerbaijani educational institutions ICT 10:17
Azerbaijan’s GoldenPay OJSC to expand range of online services for SMEs ICT 10:14
Iranian currency rates for December 16 Finance 10:08
Turkmenistan, US consider main vectors of cooperation Business 10:08
TANAP’s gas supplies to Turkey exceeds 8 bcm Oil&Gas 09:49
Boosting connectivity between India, Bangladesh: Rail route between neighbours to reopen after 55 years Other News 09:48
Pushing India to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad Other News 09:47
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 16 Uzbekistan 09:40
Azerbaijan working on projects of mutual recognition of e-signatures with Turkey, Russia ICT 09:40
Kazakhstan to develop strategies to ensure financial stability in banking sector Finance 09:35
FATF related bills to help Iran in lifting of banking sanctions Finance 09:33
Iran expects banking problems to improve by approval of FATF related bills Finance 09:27
Heads of Karbala Chamber of Commerce, Iraqi Businessmen Union send letter to President Aliyev Politics 09:16
749 more COVID-19 cases over 24 hrs in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:47
Sweden's COVID-19 infection rate increases across all age groups Europe 08:13
WHO reports all-time high of 4.3 million coronavirus cases registered in one week Other News 07:35
Georgia's GNERC finalizes investment plans for 2021-2023 Business 07:01
UK's Christmas plans will cost many lives, health journals say Europe 06:26
Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 360,000 Israel 05:53
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage Other News 05:32
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan trade turnover surges despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 05:01
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 04:35
UK, Mexico sign trade deal as Brexit transition period draws to a close US 03:45
France's COVID-19 cases up by 11,532, deaths top 59,000 as lockdown ends Europe 03:11
Ukraine harvests 65.4 mln tons of grain in 2020 Economy 02:25
Over 496,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours — WHO Other News 01:51
S. Africa ready to licence COVID-19 vaccines Other News 01:13
German economy minister welcomes new EU rules for big tech Europe 00:29
EU to support vocational education and labor market development in Georgia Business 15 December 23:58
Canada expects 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses by year end, PM Trudeau says Other News 15 December 23:39
Trump to receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as medical team say it's best - McEnany US 15 December 23:15
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state short-term bonds Finance 15 December 23:06
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy heating equipment Tenders 15 December 23:06
Azerbaijan records growth in net financial assets Finance 15 December 23:06
Export from Azerbaijan to Malaysia up Business 15 December 23:05
Iran re-employs coronavirus related unemployed Society 15 December 23:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals country's 9M2020 foreign trade turnover figures Business 15 December 23:04
Turkic Council condemns US sanctions against Turkey Turkey 15 December 22:46
U.S. reports over 1.6 mln child COVID-19 cases US 15 December 22:31
Kyrgyzstan signs retirement agreement with Turkey Kyrgyzstan 15 December 22:02
Turkish Ambassador: Georgia handles pandemic much better than expected Georgia 15 December 22:01
Iran, Uzbekistan call for trade cooperation Business 15 December 22:00
Turkey reports over 32,000 daily virus cases Turkey 15 December 22:00
Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Morocco US 15 December 21:50
UK records another 18,450 coronavirus cases with 506 deaths Europe 15 December 21:25
Greek media outlets write about Azerbaijani realities Politics 15 December 20:49
Azerbaijan changes charter of AzerGold CJSC Economy 15 December 20:47
Multiple municipal councils in Italy express solidarity with Azerbaijan Politics 15 December 20:26
Import from South Korea to Azerbaijan increases Business 15 December 19:38
Money transfers to Georgia up in November 2020 Finance 15 December 19:25
Georgia aims to improve air quality, address health and environmental hazards Business 15 December 19:25
Azerbaijan reveals 9M2020 oil & gas export performance Oil&Gas 15 December 19:04
Investors prefer consumer market in Georgia Business 15 December 19:01
Georgia experiences substantial slowdown in economic activities due to COVID-19 - Cushman & Wakefield report Business 15 December 18:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 16 Oil&Gas 15 December 18:30
Azerbaijani Minister of Transport makes statements at ECO meeting (PHOTO) Transport 15 December 18:21
All news