President Aliyev presented Holy Quran to Saatli Mosque

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Saatli Mosque in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state presented the Holy Quran to the mosque.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- We have visited the Saatli Mosque, prayed there, and presented the Holy Quran from Mecca to the Saatli Mosque. We will then visit the Ashaghi Govharagha and Yukhari Govharagha mosques. I will present the Quran I brought from the holy Mecca to these mosques. During the occupation, the enemy destroyed our religious sites in the liberated lands, devastated 67 mosques, or made them unusable. After the liberation of Shusha, our citizens cleaned up the mosque and carried out some repairs. Of course, the mosque will be overhauled, relevant instructions have been issued and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has undertaken this mission. Mehriban Khanum made a statement on this, so we will restore all our historical and religious sites.

I must say that the overhaul and restoration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque I visited have already begun. Specialists have already been sent there and proposals for repairs will be made soon. At the same time, mosques in Shusha will be restored. The destruction of the minaret shows the Islamophobic nature of the enemy. Armenia is constantly trying to establish relations with Muslim countries, to develop relations with some countries, introduce itself as a country that has a positive attitude towards Muslims. This is all a lie. If anyone still believes this, let them come to Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and other liberated lands of ours and see what Armenian leaders have done to Muslim mosques, what they have done to the temples that are sacred to every Muslim. They have destroyed and desecrated them, kept pigs and cows in them, wrote obscenities on the walls of our mosques. Can such a country be friends with Muslim states? Of course not! I have repeatedly stated this in all international platforms and addressed the leaders of Muslim countries both in a bilateral format and during multilateral meetings and through international events. I have said that Armenia cannot be friends with Muslim countries. A country that has brought mosques to this condition cannot be friends with Muslim states. This is hypocrisy, and viewing Armenia as a friendly country is hypocrisy and ungodliness. How can leaders of Muslim countries be friends with a country that has destroyed mosques? Let them answer. Let them answer to their own people, not to me. Can they be friends with a country that has destroyed mosques and put cows there? Let their people answer this.