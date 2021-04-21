We are seeing results of work carried out in Hajigabul district - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

We are seeing the results of the work we have carried out in Hajigabul district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“The program of socio-economic development of the regions adopted in due time is being successfully implemented. A lot of work has been done within the framework of this program, including the work in the Hajigabul district. A lot has been done throughout the country. Hajigabul is already at the completion stage. As for infrastructure projects, I can say that the level of gas supply in Hajigabul has reached 100 percent. The district has a full gas supply. Electricity supply has improved significantly, as evidenced by the opening of a new substation today because the demand has increased. The drinking water project was implemented back in 2013 and the city of Hajigabul is provided with drinking water. As for the construction of rural roads, 75 percent of them have been built anew,” the head of state said.

“At the same time, many social projects have been implemented in the district. A hospital, cultural facilities, 22 schools have been built and overhauled. In other words, all this creates excellent conditions for the people. People's standard of living has improved. Business conditions have improved. In general, the facilities I have attended the opening of today will significantly enhance the future economic potential of the district,” the Azerbaijani president said.