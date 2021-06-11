Sentence date for Lebanese citizen accused of terrorism against Azerbaijan named (PHOTO) (update2)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
Sentence for Lebanese citizen Viken Eulcekcian accused of terrorism against Azerbaijan will be announced on June 14, Trend reports.
The trial of the Lebanese citizen was held in the Yasamal District Court of Baku on June 11.
