By bashing 'Shusha Declaration' some Russian media outlets fall for black PR of Armenian lobby

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have always been aimed at developing the region and increasing the welfare of its population. All agreements signed between the two brotherly countries contribute to the progress in the region.

At the same time, Armenia, which is hostile to other peoples, in particular, to the people of the Turkic world, has always remained on the sidelines of the regional projects. The Armenian leadership and the Armenians living abroad are the main reason for the Armenian society dragging behind in many areas, including economic development.

So, the Armenian authorities and the Armenian lobby, which cannot come to terms with the changes taking place in the region, continue to conduct black PR against Azerbaijan.

As it is known, the 'Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations' signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has caused a great resonance in the world. After the signing of this document, some Armenian, Russian and Western media began to spread rumors about the alleged possibility of creating a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan. Even before the publication of the full text of the declaration, these media outlets began to circulate statements that allegedly "Turkey will soon create a military base in Azerbaijan, and serious work is already underway in this direction."

In reality, the 'Shusha Declaration' does not contain a clause on the deployment of Turkish military bases on the territory of Azerbaijan. And the Turkish president, who recently paid a visit to Azerbaijan, stressed in one of his last statements that this issue is not on the agenda today.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, responding to the ignorant Armenian statements in the Russian media, also noted that this issue is not up for discussion.

On the other hand, the media, funded by the Armenian lobby, turn a blind eye to the fact that Azerbaijan is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), presides over it from 2019 to 2022, assumed certain obligations in this regard and remains committed to them.

Undoubtedly, it is the Armenian lobby and the forces it finances that spread these rumors in the Russian media. Dissemination of this topic in some Russian media outlets can't be called anything but tempest in a teapot.