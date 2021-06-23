Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani will demonstrate a unique experience worldwide - from this kind of devastation [as a result of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands] to development and decent living standards for people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos, Trend reports.

“We managed to get minefield maps from Armenia only for Aghdam district. There are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts. They are refusing to give us the maps, and we already had more than 100 casualties. After the war stopped, almost 30 people were killed, and more than 100 civilians were severely injured from land mines, anti-personnel mines and anti-tank mines, including two journalists who died in the beginning of this month,” Azerbaijani president said.

“As you know, they destroyed the cities not during the war, the first Karabakh war, but after it. They destroyed them systematically within almost 30 years after the first Karabakh war stopped, for several reasons. First, in order to take all these construction materials, because the houses were demolished and the stones were taken away. It was a kind of a robbery. And second, in order not to allow Azerbaijanis to return, because they thought that after this total devastation nobody would return. It is not only in the cities, but also in the villages," said the president.

"If you go in other directions, for example, to Jabrayil, Zangilan or Gubadli – you also visited Fuzuli - the situation is exactly the same. All villages, all cities are destroyed. We need to clear them of mines now and start reconstruction," President Aliyev said.

"We have already accumulated all our efforts and mobilized our resources. Big infrastructure projects have already started. Probably you have been informed about that. We will rebuild all our lands, and I think we will demonstrate a unique experience in the world – from this kind of devastation to development and decent living standards for people,” the head of state said.