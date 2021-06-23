President Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos.
