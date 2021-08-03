UN Resident Coordinator ready to support Azerbaijan in post-conflict recovery process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Stressing that the country is struggling with the threat of COVID-19 and experiencing the post-conflict recovery process, new UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva expressed readiness to support Azerbaijan in this regard, to make sure that no one is left behind and to building back better, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.​

The topic was discussed on August 2, 2021, during the meeting between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Andreeva. Vladanka Andreeva presented a copy of her designation letter to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.



Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the new Resident Coordinator on her appointment and wished her success in her work. The minister noted that Andreeva's rich experience will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.​



Andreeva expressed confidence that the country's high-level cooperation with the UN, which has existed for almost 30 years, would continue. Noting that her initial impressions of the country are very good, the Resident Coordinator said that joint efforts will continue and attention will be paid to achieving concrete results of existing cooperation.

Bayramov informed the opposite side about the role of Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic, global initiatives put forward, in particular by the Head of State, cooperation with the World Health Organization, as well as the policy of aggression and its consequences, which it has faced since the first days of independence, on the ongoing military provocations of Armenia and on the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the retaliatory operations carried out last year, and thus on ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The minister also spoke in detail about cooperation with UN specialized agencies, including the agreement on dispatching the UNESCO and UNHCR missions in Azerbaijan, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the humanitarian field immediately after the cessation of hostilities. It was noted that with the elimination of the occupation factor, there are opportunities to normalize relations and establish cooperation between the two countries. However, it was noted with regret that Armenia has not yet reciprocated on these issues and demonstrated an approach contrary to international law.​



At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation work carried out in the liberated areas, the de-mining process, as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.