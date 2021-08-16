Azerbaijani army doesn’t open fire on civilians - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied the reports of the Armenian side about the alleged shelling of the settlements of Armenia and the population living there by the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
“Azerbaijani servicemen comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and do not fire at non-military targets and civilians,” the ministry said.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from her visit to Kalbajar, Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO)
Switzerland supports Uzbekistan in applying int’l standards of World Customs Organization (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas leads in terms of disclosing non-financial information in corporate reports