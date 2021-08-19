Armenian armed forces blatantly provoke Azerbaijan - Russian peacekeeper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

The provocation from the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan is evident, a Russian serviceman from the peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] said, Trend reports on Aug.19 citing Telegram channels.

"I’m serving here at the second shift, that is, I changed those [Russian servicemen] who entered Karabakh in November 2020. Actually, all this fuss was the result of a big Armenian collapse. Armenia cannot reconcile with its defeat, trying in every possible way to show its importance,” he noted.

“Shooting very often takes place on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but this is all just to draw attention to the whole situation and disrupt peace negotiations on the designation of state borders. After analyzing everything that happened, we can say that the provocation on the part of the Armenian armed forces is obvious,” the serviceman emphasized.

As for the mined areas, the Russian peacekeeper stressed that he has never seen such a number of minefields anywhere else.

“Moreover, Armenian armed forces were retreating so hastily that documents for the location of many fields weren’t even drawn up. So the humanitarian demining unit every day has to clear the area [from the mines]. Armenians living here previously treated us kindly, even in shops very often they didn’t even take money, but now everything has changed. We are a very good source of income,” he further said.

“The standard of living [in the territory] is low. Taking into account the money and travel allowance ($17 per day), the peacekeepers can afford a lot [buy many goods], and the Armenians make use of this, in places where posts are placed, shops immediately opened. There are also irreconcilable ones who believe that we have betrayed them by not getting involved in the war on the side of Armenia,” the serviceman added.