Armenia must take effective steps to open communications – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan demonstrates a constructive position on the issue of normalizing relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations to open communications in Karabakh.

"The Armenian side must also take effective steps in this direction," he said.

It is noted that the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Croatian minister was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.