Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan visits military units in Kalbajar (PHOTO)
BAKU, Dec. 30
Trend:
First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev visited the military units deployed in the Kalbajar district on the instructions of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Trend reports on Dec. 30 citing the Defense Ministry.
Will be updated
