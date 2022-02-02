Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian FM’s statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry brings to the attention of the Armenian foreign minister that the activity of any international organization on the sovereign Azerbaijani lands is a bilateral issue between this international organization and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said while commenting on the statement of the Armenian foreign minister that "Azerbaijan hinders the activity of international organizations in Karabakh", Trend reports.

Abdullayeva said that the comments of the representative of a third country in this respect are inappropriate.

“It would be better for the Armenian foreign minister to comment on the issues related to the fulfillment of obligations by Armenia and the establishment of peace in the region,” spokesperson added.

“First of all, I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan's mutually beneficial relations with international organizations are successfully developing,” Abdullayeva said. “Everyone knows that our country actively participates in multilateral platforms and has the successful experience of chairing in a number of organizations.”

The spokesperson said that as for the activity of international organizations on the Azerbaijani territory, such activity must be carried out on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the host country in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly as of December 19, 1991, concerning the coordination of humanitarian assistance.

“The international organizations work upon this principle in the Azerbaijani territory,” Abdullayeva said.