BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to contribute to the establishment of peace in the global arena, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Delighted to deliver a speech at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara. Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as allies, will continue to contribute to the establishment of peace, security, and prosperity in the global arena as reliable and proactive actors."