Several dead following crash between Russian peacekeepers, Armenian driver near Azerbaijan's Khankandi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. A HAVAL H9 car belonging to Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] collided with a VAZ-2107 car of an Armenian driver, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

According to the media, the incident occurred near Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city.

As a result of the incident, four people died.

The driver of a VAZ-2107 car was seriously injured and hospitalized.