Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan observe demining operation in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan observed the mine clearance operation in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

They got acquainted with the work on mine clearance in Dovletyarli village of Fizuli district, as well as on the neutralization of detected mines.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Regin Emin Huseynov informed the diplomats about the reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

He said that cities and villages were completely destroyed during the 30 years under Armenian occupation, but Azerbaijan will restore its lands.

"During Armenian occupation of the territories eight cities were completely destroyed, and villages were demolished. Azerbaijan will restore the life on its lands, clear them of mines and build better cities and villages so that Azerbaijani citizens can return and live here in their homes. Employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) are working day and night to clear these areas of mines. Today diplomats will witness this process," Huseynov said.

Then an employee of the agency informed diplomats of mine clearance operations on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.