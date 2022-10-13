Azerbaijan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan under leadership of President Tokayev - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan supports the political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to thank President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his invitation to the 6th CICA Summit and for hospitality.

During President Tokayev’s recent successful official visit to Azerbaijan we had fruitful discussions on current issues of the bilateral agenda.

Azerbaijan supports the political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Tokayev," the head of state said.