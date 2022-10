BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. On October 30, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

Ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including current topics on the bilateral agenda.

During the telephone conversation, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.