We also have plans to create thousands of jobs and local manufacturing across country – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. We also have plans to create thousands of jobs and local manufacturing across the country, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the largest in the region olive oil and table olive products processing plant owned by “Absheron Olive Garden" Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Zira settlement, Khazar district, Baku, on November 4, Trend reports.

"Perhaps in the near future we will need to expand production. I think that this is why our cooperation with your company will be of strategic importance. Because there is potential here in Absheron, as well as the liberated areas. Of course, all this will be evaluated from the point of view of soil, climate and productivity. But we have serious plans to become an important player. We also have plans to create thousands of jobs and local manufacturing across the country," the head of state said.